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Boston College, UMass an appetizing warm-up before big game
6 days ago
The second game of the Luke Murray era will put Boston College on the big stage. Following a 76-50 win over Wagner in their Tuesday debut under the new coach, the Eagles (1-0) will take the floor against UMass (1-0) to kick off a Hall of Fame Series doubleheader on Friday afternoon in Boston. It’s the opening act for the highly anticipated rematch of the 2026 national championship game between No. 4 UConn and No. 16 Michigan.