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Mt Vernon Man Arrested for Vandalism, Attacking Police
By Withers Syndication,4 days ago
A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slashing or flattening the tires of 10 police vehicles, biting an officer and resisting arrest. Daniel Artis faces 10 Class 4 felony counts of criminal damage to government-supported property, one Class 2 felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one Class X felony count of armed violence and two Class 3 felony counts of aggravated battery to a nurse, according to local court records.