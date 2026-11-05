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Mount Vernon Hospital Offers Cardiac Calcium Screening
By Withers Syndication,5 days ago
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon offers cardiac calcium scoring to help assess coronary artery disease risk. The hospital says the noninvasive CT scan measures calcium buildup in the heart’s arteries and takes about two to three minutes. The screening costs one hundred dollars when insurance is not billed. Patients can discuss the test with their primary care provider, who can order it. Hospital staff will then contact the patient to schedule an appointment.