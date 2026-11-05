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Women's Basketball Unveils Promo Schedule and Gameday Enhancements for Upcoming Campaign
4 days ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Villanova Women's Basketball season – presented by PGP Solutions – is right around the corner, and VU Athletics has unveiled a robust promotional schedule and new enhancements to the gameday experience for the 2026-27 campaign. The home game slate kicks off on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. when Merrimack comes to the Main Line for Villanova's home opener and Military Appreciation Game.