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Sphere Earnings Exceed Expectations Again In Q3
By J.R. Lind,4 days ago
Yet again, Sphere Entertainment beat Wall Street expectations with its third quarter earnings report, both in revenue and on the bottom line. The operator of the eponymous Vegas venue and the MSG family of networks posted revenues of $274.3 million in Q3, ahead of the Zacks consensus of $269.2 million. Sphere was also a beat on the bottom line, posting a per-share loss, adjusted for asset impairment, of 98 cents; Zacks’ consensus was a loss of $1.79.