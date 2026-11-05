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Luke Bryan, Megan Moroney To Headline SoCal’s Coastal Country Jam 2027
By Oscar Areliz,5 days ago
Coastal Country Jam is returning to Huntington Beach in 2027 with Luke Bryan and Megan Moroney headlining the SoCal beachside country festival. Activated Events, the independent live event company behind the festival, announced that after moving the annual event to Long Beach in 2023, Country Coastal Jam is returning to Huntington Beach, the city where it all began, to deliver a unique event along the coastline featuring more than a dozen acts.