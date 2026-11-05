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IAG Expands Three Days Grace Signage For Global Representation (Exclusive)
By Marc Griffin,3 days ago
Independent Artist Group (IAG) has signed Three Days Grace for global representation, expanding its relationship with one of modern rock’s most successful acts. IAG previously signed the band in June 2025 for domestic representation. Following that successful initial partnership, both sides have agreed to expand it, further strengthening the agency’s global music touring business.