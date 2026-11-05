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Democrats Won Big. but What Is Their Mandate?
By Reuters,6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Democrats are framing their sweeping midterm victory as a mandate for change, but already disagree over how far voters want them to go. Beyond broad agreement on tackling "affordability," Democrats disagree over whether voters also gave them license to aggressively investigate President Donald Trump and his family, pursue impeachment or embrace progressive priorities such as government-run "Medicare for All" healthcare.