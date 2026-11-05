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Hegseth faces bipartisan impeachment threat after Iran war gets blame for GOP midterm slaughter
5 days ago
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing a bipartisan impeachment threat when Congress returns next week as Republicans seethe over their devastating losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Bipartisan frustration over the war in Iran, quietly simmering for months, is now openly erupting after Democrats stunned the country with historic...