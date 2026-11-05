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Putin accuses hockey organizations of ‘gross violation’ as Canada bars Russia from World Juniors
5 days ago
Vladimir Putin put out a statement through the state-run Russian outlet TASS calling out organizations that are preventing Russian athletes from competing for their country. The statement comes as Hockey Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced, despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifting the ban, that Russian athletes will not be able to participate in next month’s World Junior Championships in Alberta.