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Planar’s UltraRes P Series LCDs Add Cybersecurity Certification and Cloud Monitoring
By CI Staff,5 days ago
Commercial displays now sit on client networks alongside every other connected device. IT departments increasingly want proof that each endpoint meets a security standard before it goes live. A refreshed LCD line from Portland, Oregon-based Planar now carries that proof, along with a cloud tool for keeping tabs on displays across multiple sites.