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‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ national tour launches in South Bend
By WNDU Staff,6 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The national tour of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Musical” launches this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Performances are Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday. An extra matinee was added Saturday at 12:30 p.m. because of demand, according to Scott, a representative who appeared in studio. Scott said the show agreed to stay one extra performance.