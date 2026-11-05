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Browns host 3rd Gym Class Takeover at Big Creek Elementary School
By Brian D'Aguanno,6 days ago
When DE Jared Verse jogged into the gymnasium at Big Creek Elementary School to the roaring cheers from students lining the bleachers, he had flashbacks to playing Just Dance as a kid in school. With memories flooding back of his childhood days in gym class, Verse ran down the front row with a huge smile across his face as he gave out high fives.