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AP declares Taylor, McGuire winners in respective U.S. House races
By RADIO IQ,5 days ago
It took some time, but the Associated Press has now declared Democrat Shannon Taylor and Republican incumbent John McGuire the winners in their respective U.S. House races. Taylor – currently Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney – has unseated Republican Rob Wittman in the 1st District. According to the Virginia Department of Elections results tally, Taylor has a current margin of victory just under 9,500 votes.