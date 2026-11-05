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GTA VI releases soon. New marketing you may see in Miami-Dade
6 days ago
Miami-Dade County officials announced a $3.9 million Grand Theft Auto VI marketing and advertising package, with theming to pop up at various spots throughout the area. The "arrangements" include an agreement with Rockstar Games, the developers of Grand Theft Auto VI, according to a press release by the county. Also included were "separate advertising purchases through media companies that manage advertising space at Miami International Airport (MIA) and across the County's transportation system."