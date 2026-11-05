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Trump Is Still Trying to Undermine Voters’ Preferences in the Alaska Senate Race
By Chris Walker,5 days ago
In a Truth Social post on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump demanded that officials stop counting votes in the U.S. Senate race in Alaska, and that all votes for third-party candidates be given to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan — disregarding thousands of votes that are yet to be counted as well as voters’ preferences in a possible instant runoff.