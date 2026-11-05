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‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis is ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ guest picker for Notre Dame-Miami showdown
By WNDU Staff,6 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis will be ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker for the Notre Dame vs. Miami football game. “College GameDay” is a traveling pre-game show featuring live analysis, guest pickers, and coverage from the host school’s campus ahead of the week’s biggest national matchup.