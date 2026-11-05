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Grief Can Be Lonely. No Brooklynite Should Have to Face It Alone
By Georgia Lavey, Clinical Program Director of Our House NYC,6 days ago
Every year, an estimated 400,000 New Yorkers experience the death of someone close to them. And approximately one in 13 children in New York will experience the death of a parent or sibling before turning 18, and this number doubles by the age of 25. These are staggering numbers, yet grief remains something many people navigate largely alone.
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