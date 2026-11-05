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Revenue-sharing, data sovereignty concerns arise from Liberia ID card concession
By Ayang Macdonald,4 days ago
A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to upgrade Liberia’s national biometric ID infrastructure which is in parliament for scrutiny has sparked concerns about several issues, including revenue sharing, data sovereignty, procurement, and the overall cost of the deal. Last month, lawmakers began scrutinizing a draft concession signed with OeSD International,...