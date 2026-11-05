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Why did LIV Golf fail? Inside the nearly $6 billion experiment gone wrong
By Cameron Jourdan, Golfweek,5 days ago
The cracks in LIV Golf's foundation became impossible to ignore when CEO Scott O'Neil acknowledged the league's Saudi funding was guaranteed only through the 2026 season. Weeks later, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund confirmed it would no longer bankroll the breakaway circuit beyond that point. The decision set in motion the collapse of a golf league that spent nearly $6 billion in four-and-a-half years but never developed a sustainable business model capable of surviving without its sole financial backer.