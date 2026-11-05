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Peacock Adds ‘American Sniper,’ ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and More War Movies Ahead of Veterans Day
By Ryan Thomas LaBee,5 days ago
Peacock subscribers have six additional military movies to choose from ahead of Veterans Day, including “American Sniper” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” two films centered on very different experiences of American combat service. Both joined the streaming service Nov. 1, alongside “Lone Survivor,” “12 Strong,” “13 Hours: The...
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