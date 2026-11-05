undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gulf Breeze Pickleball Club Opens in Two Weeks With Top-30 Coach, 111 Prospects
By Silas Merritt,6 days ago
A four-court indoor pickleball club is set to open in about two weeks at 330 Gulf Breeze Parkway, next to the Gulf Breeze Neighborhood Walmart, bringing the fast-growing sport its first dedicated indoor home in the area. The club, run by the national Dill Dinkers franchise, will feature wider-than-standard court layouts, cushioned flooring built to absorb more impact than typical surfaces, and a coach who once ranked among the sport's top 30 players.