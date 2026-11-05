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Crunch Fitness Plans 30,000-Square-Foot Mechanicsville Gym With Cold Plunge, Hot Yoga
By Mia Armenta,6 days ago
A 30,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness gym is headed to Glen Lea Centre near Mechanicsville, bringing hot yoga, a dry cold plunge, saunas and massage chairs to a shopping center at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue. The gym is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027 and will mark the brand's first local location to use its newest design format.