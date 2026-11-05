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San Mateo Teen, 15, Struck in Crosswalk by Suspected Drunk Driver
By Tony Ng,5 days ago
A 15-year-old boy was hurt Tuesday evening after being struck by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in a San Mateo crosswalk, according to police. The collision happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Hobart Avenue. The teen suffered an arm injury and multiple abrasions and was taken to a nearby hospital.