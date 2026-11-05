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El Paso's Sun Bowl Art Exhibit Returns With More Than 100 Artists, One of Largest Lineups to Date
By Ryder Torres,6 days ago
The International Museum of Art is kicking off its 77th annual Sun Bowl Art Exhibit Thursday evening, and this year's show is set to feature more than 100 individual artists, making it one of the largest lineups to date. The opening reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the museum's Montana Avenue location, with awards and announcements scheduled for 6:30 p.m.