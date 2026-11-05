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Cheltenham Township’s 2027 budget proposal includes an effective tax increase of 5%
6 days ago
The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners presented the proposed 2027 Budget and Financial Plan during a meeting on Wednesday, November 4. The proposal includes a 2.1702-mill increase of the property tax rate, from 10.8512 to 13.0214 mills, or approximately 20%. However, because municipalities can no longer collect a separate stormwater fee, the effective tax hike is 5%.