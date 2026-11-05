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Illinois Governor And US Senator Push For Federal Hemp THC Product Ban To Take Effect Without Further Delay
By Tom Angell,5 days ago
The governor and lieutenant governor of Illinois, along with a U.S. senator that represents the state, released a policy agenda this week that calls on Congress to allow the planned federal recriminalization of hemp THC products to take effect without further delay. Gov. JB Pritzker (D), Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton...