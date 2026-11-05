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What Does a ‘Blue Wave’ Mean for Mortgage Rates?
By Abby Doyle,6 days ago
Mortgage rates fell again this week, extending a gradual slide that began well before Election Day. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell 13 basis points to 7.05% APR in the week ending Nov. 5, according to rates provided to NerdWallet by Zillow. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.) We calculate our weekly average using daily APRs recorded over the past five business days.