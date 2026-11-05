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Love Is Blind's Aneha Claps Back at Racist Claims After Leaving Cam at Altar
6 days ago
Love Is Blind season 11 contestant Aneha Singh is shutting down misconceptions that she left Cam Halloran at the altar due to race. "There's criticism of that clip where I ask, ‘Will my parents accept him because he's white and not Hindu?' None of that mattered, really," Aneha, 28, told Vulture in an interview published Wednesday, November 4, noting she felt "very misunderstood" by conversations taking place online. "I know that's hard to believe when I say that. There were two moments where me and Cam talked about that, and those two moments were clipped."