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How to Turn an Unfinished Basement into a Family Retreat
5 days ago
Many homes have an untapped lower level that ends up serving as little more than a catchall for cardboard boxes, holiday decorations, and discarded exercise gear. When living rooms upstairs feel crowded, turning an unfinished basement into a functional family retreat is one of the most rewarding home improvements you can undertake. A dedicated secondary living space provides a comfortable setting where family members can watch movies, pursue creative hobbies, or simply unwind together after a hectic week.