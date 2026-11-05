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Canva CEO apologizes to workers, makes unusual promise amid layoffs
6 days ago
Artificial intelligence is changing the technology industry, making it easier for consumers to design images, build websites, create presentations, and complete tasks that once required specialized software. However, the rapid adoption of the technology is creating new challenges for the companies providing those tools. Recently, the website-building platform Squarespace eliminated...