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Hot Takes on Heat: Teaching Children About Extreme Heat
4 days ago
Floridians are no strangers to hot weather, but extreme heat can be dangerous, especially for children who spend a lot of time outdoors playing, participating in sports or attending school activities. We often remind children to drink water and find shade when it is hot. But do they understand why some places are hotter than others, or what to do when their bodies get too hot?