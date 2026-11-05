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Shoppers should be able to find deals on Thanksgiving turkey
By Texas A&M University,5 days ago
Shoppers should find plenty of turkeys, with more sales, at grocery stores this Thanksgiving, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert said. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, said wholesale and retail prices are slightly higher per pound than last year, but market factors suggest shoppers can find deals on centerpiece Thanksgiving turkeys.