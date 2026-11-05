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CCM’s non-solicitation push tests limits of lender control
By Flávia Furlan NunesSarah Wolak,4 days ago
CrossCountry Mortgage has sent cease-and-desist letters to at least 25 former loan officers, invoking two-year non-solicitation clauses and seeking payments for allegedly diverted loans. Attorneys say non-solicits have long existed but were often used as a deterrent because litigation is costly and proof is hard. AI Summary. CrossCountry Mortgage’s enforcement...