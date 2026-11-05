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No access between U.S. 54 and Airport Road near Jefferson City for weeks, MoDOT says
By Jae Jepsen, KOMU 8 Digital Producer,5 days ago
There will be no access to or from Airport Road and westbound U.S. 54 near Jefferson City for the next three weeks as multiple ramps close. The ramp from Callaway County Route W, also called Airport Road and Cedar City Drive, to westbound U.S. 54 is set to close on Monday as part of a project to expand the highway in north Jefferson City. The ramp from westbound U.S. 54 to Airport Road is already closed.