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Absolute Home Mortgage, First Option leaders on strengthening their partnership
By Neil Pierson,5 days ago
Absolute Home Mortgage and First Option Mortgage described a strategic equity partnership positioned as neither a merger nor an acquisition. Executives said the combined platform targets about $4 billion in annual originations and includes about 420 producing loan officers. AI Summary. On Wednesday, Absolute Home Mortgage Corp. and First Option...