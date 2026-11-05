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Florida’s Recent Flooding: My Assessment of Citrus Groves, Cattle Ranches, and Landscape Nurseries
4 days ago
The effects of Florida’s recent flooding vary considerably from one location to another. Based on my assessment, some agricultural operations have escaped major damage as floodwaters receded quickly, while others remain saturated or partially underwater. For citrus growers, cattle ranchers, and landscape nursery operators, the most important factor now...