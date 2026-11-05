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Practical Ways to Plan a Multi-Generational Home Renovation
4 days ago
More households today are choosing to live under one roof with several generations sharing daily life. Bringing grandparents, parents, and children together creates meaningful family bonds, but it also places unique demands on residential properties. A layout originally designed for a single family often struggles to accommodate differing daily routines, accessibility needs, and privacy preferences.