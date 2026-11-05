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CFPB narrows enforcement practices, closes 86% of supervisory actions
By HousingWire Automation,5 days ago
The CFPB said it is narrowing supervisory and enforcement activity, closing 86% of open supervisory actions and cutting scheduled exams by about 50%. It is also reviewing ability-to-repay and mortgage servicing rules, along with revised fair lending and Section 1071 requirements. AI Summary. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said...