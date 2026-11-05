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Paris QF preview and prediction: Alcaraz vs. Fritz
By Ricky,5 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be facing each other for the eighth time in their careers when they collide in the quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris Masters on Friday. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head series 6-1, including 4-0 outside of the Laver Cup. For whatever it’s worth, the Spaniard just recently defeated Fritz 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 on the indoor hard courts of the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London. Their most recent meeting on the regular tour also came indoors, when Alcaraz prevailed 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals.