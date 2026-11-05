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Cross Harbor Scores $78.5M Financing for Tempe Rental Community
By Mike Boyd,4 days ago
CrossHarbor Capital Partners landed construction take-out financing in the amount of $78.5 million for The Alyssa, a 335-unit Class A multifamily community in Tempe, Arizona. Delivered in 2024, The Alyssa is a four-story community offering studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 504 to 1,658 square feet with an average unit size of 881 square feet. The property offers amenities including a swimming pool with fountain features and sundeck, outdoor lounge with fireplace and private dining spaces, Peloton-equipped fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, co-working lounge with coffee bar, 605-space controlled-access parking garage with EV charging stations, and a community pet wash station. The Alyssa achieved stabilization just 18 months after delivery.
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