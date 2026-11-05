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ADP and Campfire Partner to Expand Access to HCM Capabilities
4 days ago
Together, the two companies provide a unified, AI-enabled experience that can help accelerate workflows and unlock financial insights. Payroll and HR solution provider ADP and Campfire, an AI-native enterprise resource planning software platform, have partnered to expand access to enterprise-grade payroll and HCM solutions across Campfire’s modern ERP, providing clients with a unified workforce and financial view.