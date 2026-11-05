undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senna’s NSX Passed the NSX-R Record, and a Honda Fax Did the Work
By EL Puckett,3 days ago
At RM Sotheby’s London Auction on 31 October, a 1991 Honda NSX with about 63,000 kilometres, a manual gearbox and an entirely ordinary specification sold for £871,250, roughly $1.17 million. That is about 10 percent above the $1.06 million paid for a 2003 NSX-R at Villa d’Este in 2025, the result that, as far as MCC’s records show, had marked the ceiling for the model.