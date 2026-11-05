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Chicago/Midwest People & Company News, week of November 6, 2026
By Jasmine Kilman,5 days ago
Berkadia announced that Associate Director Ben Thomas has joined its mortgage banking platform in Kansas City, Missouri. Thomas reports to Managing Director John Schorgl. Thomas specializes in permanent financing, as well as construction and bridge financing for commercial real estate and multifamily properties. Throughout his career, he has closed more than $1 billion in loans nationwide and leverages a broad range of capital sources, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, life insurance companies, banks, CMBS lenders, and bridge lenders.