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Continental Buys 125K-SF Centennial Shopping Center
By Mike Boyd,3 days ago
Continental Realty Corporation added to its Denver-area retail portfolio with the $31 million acquisition of Quebec Village Shopping Center in Centennial, Colorado. The 125,000-square-foot shopping center located at 8223 South Quebec Street represents CRC’s second retail center in the greater Denver area, joining Thornton Town Center, a 266,000-square-foot center purchased by CRC earlier this year. CBRE’s Brad Lyons represented the seller, Kensington Development Partners, in this transaction.
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