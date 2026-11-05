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Berkadia Closes $219M Loan for Affordable Housing Rehab in Manhattan
By Greg Isaacson,5 days ago
Berkadia has closed a $219 million Fannie Mae loan to support the modernization of a 984-unit affordable housing community that was originally built in 1951 in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The 15-year permanent loan forms part of a $669 million capital structure that also includes an approximately $214 million subsidy from New York City and $94.5 million in federal and state historic tax credit equity.
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