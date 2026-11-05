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Vaccinations Strategies in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
By Sheila Reyes, MD,3 days ago
Infection remains an important threat to patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Mitigating this risk is a core duty of the rheumatologist—one that requires us to actively educate patients and advocate for timely vaccination strategies. This article reviews important highlights on the session, “Prevention and treatment of Infections in rheumatic diseases” during the APLAR 2026 Congress.