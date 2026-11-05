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A Single Weekend of ‘Bay to LA’ Takeovers Netted 22 LASD Arrests, More Than the 20 in All of Q1 2026
5 days ago
Twenty-two arrests in one weekend. The Sheriff's Department logged 20 in all of Q1. Before you read much into that, note that we haven't seen how each count was kept. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies made them at street takeover events in Carson, Compton, Lynwood, Commerce, Lakewood and unincorporated parts of the county, MyNewsLA reported from a Sheriff's Department statement. The department said the events drew a large group that traveled from Northern California for what it called "Bay to LA" takeovers.