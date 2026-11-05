undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Koenig & Bauer supports RRD’s SMART manufacturing strategy
By Steve Katz,2 days ago
Koenig & Bauer is expanding its collaboration with RRD to support the company’s global Systematic Manufacturing, Automation & Robotic Transformation (SMART) strategy, integrating advanced printing and post-press equipment into a unified digital manufacturing platform. The initiative connects Koenig & Bauer sheetfed offset presses and automated diecutters at select RRD...