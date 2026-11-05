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Collector Car Market Brief: A 143-Mile Aventador Ultimae, a $112,000 RX-7 R1 and a Cheaper Amphicar
By Eve Nowell,3 days ago
Three Bring a Trailer results closed on November 4 that have little in common on paper: a V12 farewell edition, a turbocharged rotary from Hiroshima, and an amphibious novelty from West Germany. Read together, they make one point. Buyers paid for a specific, documentable attribute in each case, whether delivery-level mileage, a rare factory color or a clean sales history, and the numbers only make sense once that attribute is named.